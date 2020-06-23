Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear Bill Cosby's appeal of his 2018 sexual assault conviction

The comedian has been in prison for nearly 2 years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Comedian Bill Cosby has won the right to fight his 2018 sexual assault conviction before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The 82-year-old Cosby has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for nearly two years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. He’s serving a three- to 10-year sentence.

The Supreme Court has agreed to review two aspects of the case that Cosby’s lawyers challenge.