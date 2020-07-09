x
Police: Man snatches shop tip jar after applying for job

Police say he left a backpack with items bearing his name and had already left contact information.
NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. — Police say it didn't take much legwork to track down a man who ran off with the tip jar at an eastern Pennsylvania pizza shop. 

They say 22-year-old Nicholas M. Mark had just applied for a job at the establishment, leaving his name and contact information. Authorities say the man came to the North Catasauqua shop Aug. 26 to apply but then snatched the tip jar containing $200 off the counter and ran, producing a knife after an employee pursued him.

He now faces charges including robbery and theft. Court records didn't list an attorney. 

