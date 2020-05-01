GREENSBURG, Pa. — Officials in Pennsylvania say multiple people have been killed in a crash involving a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
It's wasn't immediately clear how many people were killed early Sunday. A Turnpike spokesman tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that a “prolonged closure” is likely following the crash in Westmoreland County.
WPXI-TV reports first responders are calling it a "mass casualty incident."
The crash has closed the turnpike for an 86-mile stretch.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Former Sarasota bishop charged with sexually battering child
- Indiana twins born 30 minutes apart on separate days, years and decades
- Florida man wakes up to find another man sucking on his toes
- 'It's disheartening': Former Catholic Church abuse victim says local bishop could have more victims
- VERIFY: Why you should write the year 2020 instead of shortened '20' in dates
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter