GREENSBURG, Pa. — Officials in Pennsylvania say multiple people have been killed in a crash involving a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

It's wasn't immediately clear how many people were killed early Sunday. A Turnpike spokesman tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that a “prolonged closure” is likely following the crash in Westmoreland County.

WPXI-TV reports first responders are calling it a "mass casualty incident."

The crash has closed the turnpike for an 86-mile stretch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter