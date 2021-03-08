The lockdown at the Pentagon was lifted and is reopen. But, the crime scene remains active.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro bus station.

As of 12 p.m., the lockdown at the Pentagon was lifted and is reopen. Authorities said Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic but Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance are still closed, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said in a tweet.

Arlington Fire Department said the scene is active and their crews encountered "multiple patients." The extent of the patient's injuries is unknown at this time.

A police officer was among those injured, according to two law enforcement officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly, the Associated Press reports.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency said the crime scene is secure. They are asking people around the Pentagon Transit Center to avoid the area. They said the incident happened on a Metro bus platform at the transit center.

Trains are temporarily bypassing the station at Pentagon due to the police investigation and are being diverted to Pentagon City Metro. Everyone is being asked to stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area.

Metro has requested several shuttle buses to accommodate commuters.

The FBI told WUSA9 that its Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad also responded to the shooting at the Pentagon Transit Center.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency is leading the investigation.

Further details regarding the incident are unknown at this time.

