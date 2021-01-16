x
Pepperoni Hot Pockets recalled, USDA says could contain pieces of glass

Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling hundreds of thousands of pounds of the products which may contain pieces of glass and hard plastic.
Credit: USDA

A recall of about 762,615 pounds of pepperoni hot pockets has been issued by Nestlé Prepared Foods as the USDA warns that the product could contain "extraneous materials," like pieces of hard plastic and glass. 

There have been at least four complaints reporting extraneous material in the products, and at least one report of a minor oral injury has surfaced, the USDA says. The agency's Food Safety and Inspection Service said no additional reports of injuries had come through as of Friday, and anyone concerned with injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider. 

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat, pepperoni hot pockets were produced between Nov. 13, 2020 and Nov. 16, 2020 and have a shelf life of 14 months.

The recall is focusing on 54-oz carton packages that contain 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST,” the USDA says

The product has a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” marked on the packaging, along with the lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614. 

Credit: USDA FSIS

The product also has the establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Anyone with this product is urged not to consume it, and to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. 

Credit: USDA FSIS

