ORLAND PARK, Ill. — At least one person was shot at a Chicago-area mall, according to WBBM-TV citing police.

The Chicago TV station reports a 19-year-old man was shot, and the shooter might have fled. It's said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police responded just before 7 p.m. Monday to the mall on a call of shots fired.

Orland Park is a suburb on Chicago's southwest side.

