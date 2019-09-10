SACRAMENTO, Calif — California's biggest utility shut off electricity to more than a million people Wednesday for what could be days on end, in the most sweeping effort in state history to prevent wildfires caused by windblown power lines.

In a press release sent out just before 2 a.m., PG&E said the shutoffs will roll out in three phases. The first phase began just after midnight Wednesday, with approximately 513,000 customers affected. The counties in the first phase include: Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

The move came after two years of catastrophic fires sent Pacific Gas & Electric into bankruptcy and forced it to take more aggressive steps to prevent blazes.

The utility plans to gradually turn off electricity to nearly 800,000 customers to prevent its equipment from starting wildfires during windy weather.

After cutting power to hundreds of thousands of customers, PG&E delayed until 8 p.m. a power shut-off intended to prevent wildfires in a large swath of the San Francisco Bay Area. PG&E said wind gusts had not yet reached problematic speeds in the area. Restaurants, coffee shops and clothing stores remained open. Some larger businesses, such as grocery stores, rented power generators so they can stay open if power goes out.

A third group the utility was still deciding on. The power outages are expected to affect about 2 million people.

Pacific Gas and Electric spokesman Mark Mesesan said Wednesday it may take days to restore power because power lines and equipment must be checked before being re-energized. One utility customer represents between two and three people.

The utility planned to shut off power in parts of 34 northern, central and coastal California counties to reduce the chance of fierce winds knocking down or toppling trees into power lines during a siege of dry, gusty weather.

PG&E spokeswoman Kristi Jourdan said that because of the way the electric grid is laid out, some customers may be affected by the outage even though they're not experiencing extreme weather conditions in their location.

Southern California Edison is considering power shutoffs to nearly 174,000 customers in nine counties and San Diego Gas & Electric says it has notified about 30,000 customers in backcountry areas.

Gusts of 35 to 45 mph were forecast to sweep a vast swath of the state, from the San Francisco Bay area to the agricultural Central Valley and especially in the Sierra Nevada foothills, where a November wildfire blamed on PG&E transmission lines killed 85 people and virtually incinerated the town of Paradise.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention said it increased staffing in preparation for extreme fire weather.

Forecasters say strong winds are buffeting high elevations in the mountains north of San Francisco and expected to reach lower elevations as power shutoffs continue in order to prevent winds from knocking down power lines and starting fires.

National Weather Service (MWS) Meteorologist Steven Anderson said gusts of 40 mph (64 kph) were recorded Wednesday and expected to increase and move south. Anderson says winds should peak between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in much of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Officials with the city of Morgan Hill said Wednesday on its Facebook page that the curfew is intended to reduce opportunities for crime in blackout areas. The curfew will begin at 7 p.m. and lift at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. People can travel by vehicle. Morgan Hill is about 24 miles south of San Jose and has about 45,000 residents.

The winds will be the strongest and most widespread the region has seen in two years, and given the scope of the danger, there was no other choice but to stage the largest preventive blackout in state history, PG&E said. Red Flag warnings for critical fire weather are expected to go into effect Thursday because of forecasts calling for Southern California's notoriously gusty Santa Ana winds.

"This is a last resort," Sumeet Singh, head of the utility's Community Wildfire Safety Program, said.

It could take as many as five days to restore power after the danger has passed because every inch of power line must be checked to make sure it isn't damaged or in danger of sparking a blaze, PG&E said.

Counties activated their emergency centers and authorities urged people to have supplies of water for several days, to keep sensitive medicines such as insulin in cool places, to drive carefully because traffic lights could be out, to have a full gas tank for emergencies and to check the food in freezers and refrigerators for spoilage after power is restored.

PG&E said it was informing customers by text and email about where and when the power would be cut. But its website, where it directed people to check whether their addresses would be affected, was not working most of the day Tuesday after being overloaded with visitors.

PG&E set up about 30 community centers offering air conditioning, restrooms, bottled water and electronic charging stations during daylight hours.

PG&E offers a tool that allows people to find out if a public safety shutoff would impact their area by entering their zip code.

Hunter Reese has lived in Auburn all his life. He has two children and lives on a budget, pay check to pay check. He and his wife just went shopping for groceries yesterday.

“Now I don’t know if all our food is going to spoil,” Reese said. “I wouldn’t mind them (the outages) if they gave us enough anticipation, but they literally told us last night.”

