Philadelphia mayor signs bill banning police traffic stops for low-level violations

Bills signed into law aim to lessen racial profiling and stop officers from pulling over drivers for "secondary violations," like a broken taillight.

Philadelphia will now become the first major city in the country that bans police officers from making traffic stops for minor, low-level violations like for a broken taillight, or a missing registration sticker.

Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, signed multiple bills into law that work to stop racial profiling and increase equality by lessening negative interactions with law enforcement officers according to a statement released by Philadelphia's city council.

“Data and lived experiences showed us the problem and data will be key to making sure this is done right,” Councilmember Isaiah Thomas was quoted as saying in the statement. “Data will tell us if we should end more traffic stops or amend how this is enforced. Data will also tell other cities that Philadelphia is leading on this civil rights issue and it can be replicated.”

A bill aimed at ending traffic stops for secondary violations passed in mid-October, 14-2 in Philadelphia's City Council after data showed that officers in the city were more likely to pull over Black drivers than white ones, Axios reported.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas cited data that was said to show that 72% of drivers pulled over in Philadelphia are Black. U.S. Census data shows that Black residents, though, make up 42% of the city's population.

Police will still be able to make traffic stops for higher-level violations like speeding.