PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed as he served a homicide warrant at a home in the city's Frankford section.

Cpl. James O'Çonnor was shot around 5:45 a.m, Friday.

Officials say he was shot in the shoulder above his bullet proof vest when officers entered the home.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The 46-year-old O'Connor was a married father of two, including a son who also serves on the force.

Following a shooting in Philadelphia today that killed Philadelphia SWAT Corporal James O’Connor, Governor Wolf released the following statement:

“This morning’s shooting is a reminder of the dangers men and women in law enforcement face every day and the sacrifices they make to keep our communities safe. My thoughts are with the family of Corporal O’Connor, members of the Philadelphia Police Department, and everyone affected by this act of violence. More information, including funeral arrangements, will be released when appropriate. Frances and I join all Pennsylvanians in mourning the officer’s tragic death.”