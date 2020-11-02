The Philippines has informed the United States of its intent to terminate a major security pact.

The pact allows American forces to train there. This is the most serious threat to the countries' treaty alliance under President Rodrigo Duterte to their 69-year treaty alliance.

Right now, the U.S. Embassy refuses to provide details "as a diplomatic courtesy."

Duterte has often criticized U.S. security policies despite the Philippine military’s close historic ties with its American counterpart

The U.S. military presence in the South China Sea is seen as a crucial counterweight to China. It claims virtually the entire sea.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter