16-year-old McDonald's employee shot, killed in Phoenix

The owner of the McDonalds near Baseline Road and 51st Avenue said the restaurant will likely remain closed until Thursday.

PHOENIX — A McDonald's near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road is closed after a 16-year-old employee was killed Wednesday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department said the employee was shot and killed in the restaurant's restroom by a suspect who has not yet been identified.

The teen's family has identified the boy as Prince Nedd. The family told 12 News he had just started working at the restaurant two months ago.

BREAKING: Family has identified the McDonald’s employee that died in a shooting near 51st Ave and Baseline Rd as Prince Nedd. He was just 16yo. He started working there two months ago.



Employees describe him as a kind and hardworking kid.



Police said the shooter fled the scene on foot and investigators are currently scoping the area.

The owner of the McDonald's restaurant released the following statement:

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague. Our organization’s biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. We are fully cooperating with the police department and their investigation,” the owner stated.

Employees at the restaurant tell 12 News, Nedd was a kind and hardworking kid.

The McDonald's is expected to remain closed until Thursday.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Matan a tiros a un empleado de McDonald's de 16 años en Phoenix

