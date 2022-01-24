Tyler Moldovan update: Phoenix officer shot 8 times released from hospital, officials say

A Phoenix police officer who was on life support after being shot eight times has been released from the hospital, according to Phoenix police.

PHOENIX — Miracles do happen.

A Phoenix police officer who was on life support after being shot eight times in the line of duty has been released from the hospital, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

"On January 24, 2022, Officer Tyler Moldovan was released from Saint Joseph’s Hospital. Officer Moldovan was transported to an undisclosed medical facility where he will receive rehabilitation for injuries received in the line of duty," said Phoenix Sgt. Ann Justus in a statement issued Monday evening.

Moldovan and other officers were called to a neighborhood near 19th Avenue, south of Camelback Road for reports of vehicles driving erratically and doing donuts after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14.

While investigating, patrol officers located a car matching the description of one of the vehicles parked at an apartment complex. As officers searched the surrounding areas, police said Moldovan found 24-year-old Essa Williams hiding behind a short wall of a covered apartment patio.

Moldovan gave Williams commands to exit the patio, when the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting, striking the officer multiple times, investigators said. The interaction allegedly lasted seconds.

Williams, 24, is now facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder after detectives said he shot Moldovan multiple times.

Earlier this month, Tyler's wife Chelsea Moldovan shared with 12 News her husband was in stable condition but was still on a ventilator.

She said Tyler Moldovan recognized those around him and responded with facial expressions like smiles.

"It was shocking to me. I was aware of the small bits of progress but it just shows me the human spirit is very strong, as are miracles," said Justus.

It's unclear what condition Tyler Moldovan is in or the extent of his injuries.

Justus said Tyler's injuries were initially described as, 'not survivable,' and while he's made progress, said his injures are 'life-altering.'

"The emotional rollercoaster we have all been on has been unimaginable," Chelsea Moldovan said. "Our family and I are overwhelmed at the incredible outpouring of support we have received."

"If you would like to follow Tyler’s journey, follow @prayfortylerm on Instagram and “Pray for Tyler #11118” Facebook page."





