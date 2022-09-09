Pickup truck crashes into Southern California backyard, ends up in pool

The Menifee Police Department officials said no one was hurt in the crash as the driver was able to get out and swim to safety.

MENIFEE, Calif. — One Southern California resident took beating the record-breaking heat to a whole new level.

The Menifee Police Department posted photos of a white pickup truck that crashed into a pool Thursday. They said no one was hurt in the crash as the driver was able to get out and swim to safety.

"Our officers had a tough time taking the collision measurements at the bottom of the pool," Menifee police joked in a Facebook post. "We know it’s been so hot for too long, but if you need to cool off or your truck overheats, we don’t recommend driving into a pool."

