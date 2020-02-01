PINE COUNTY, Minn. — Pine County is getting ready to say a tough goodbye to a sheriff's deputy who has been serving for over 16 years.

Deputy Ben Neel started with the Pine County Sheriff's Office in 2003. He went on to become a school resource officer, a SWAT operator and a K-9 handler.

According to a GoFundMe set up to support Neel's family, he suffered what appeared to be a seizure on Oct. 25, 2019. When doctors examined him they found a mass on his brain.

A "Ben Neel Family" Facebook page set up to update the public says that on Dec. 31, Neel suffered a "massive brain stem stroke" as a complication from surgery. "They have done everything that medicine can do, but the damage from the stroke was too much," a Jan. 2 update reads.

Neel will be moved to hospice care on Jan. 8, according to the post.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office shared a message on its Facebook page, saying, "Our office is heartbroken to share this news. Please keep Ben's family in your thoughts and prayers."

The Ben Neel Family page post on Facebook asks, "Please continue to lift Jennifer and the boys, the family, and all his partners in prayer. We love him and will miss him terribly."

Neel has four children with his wife, who also works for the Pine County Sheriff's Office. He and his K-9 partner, Chewy, are "inseparable," according to the GoFundMe.

The Moose Lake Police Department also shared a message on Facebook Thursday, saying: "Please say prayers for Pine County Deputy Ben Neel, his wife, children, family and his Pine County Law Enforcement Family."

Anyone interested in supporting the family financially can give online through GoFundMe, or give to a fund set up at Frandsen Bank and Trust in Pine City for the Neel family:

Frandsen Bank and Trust

Neel Family Fund

560 3rd Ave SE

Pine City, MN 55063