Pittsburgh WWI monument vandalized before Memorial Day

The memorial had red paint splashed on it and indistinct messages were scrawled.
Credit: AP
Red paint is pictured splattered on the Doughboy war memorial in the Lawrenceville neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Monday, May 25, 2020. Authorities in western Pennsylvania are investigating vandalism of the war memorial on the eve of Memorial Day. The statue of a World War I doughboy was splashed with red paint during the night and also appeared to have been sprayed with a logo similar to that of a hammer and sickle. (Christian Snyder/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH — A monument commemorating the service and sacrifice of our military was vandalized the night before Memorial Day. 

The Pittsburgh Police reported that the WWI War Memorial located on Butler Street and Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville had red paint splashed on the base of the memorial and "indeterminate messages" scrawled across the monument. 

"Vandalizing a memorial on any day is wrong, but it is incomprehensible to vandalize this memorial on a day in which we honor those who served and gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a statement. "Pittsburgh Police will vigorously investigate this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately at (412) 323-7800." 

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

