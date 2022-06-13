The small plane landed at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood. No injuries were reported.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A plane made an emergency landing in Lakewood Monday morning.

The small twin-engine plane landed in Fox Hollow Golf Course located at 13410 W. Morrison Rd., just east of Morrison.

No injuries were reported, according to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

Lakewood Police are working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to determine what happened.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Twin-engine plane made an emergency landing beside the Links #4 green at Fox Hollow Golf Course. No injuries to the pilot or the course #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/eKtDl8CXQW — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) June 13, 2022

