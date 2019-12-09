BOWIE, Md. — Four people are injured after a small plane crashed onto a car on Route 50 near Freeway Airport in Bowie, Maryland Thursday morning, officials said.

Around 11:20 a.m., troopers responded to eastbound of Route 50 at Church Road for a small plane crash.

Investigator believe the plane's operator was trying to land and misjudged the landing. Four people were injured during the crash. Two people who were in the car were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The two passengers from the plane refused transportation, according to Prince George's County officials.

According to WUSA9 Reporter Pete Muntean, the airplane is Mooney 201 a four-seat, single-engine airplane known for its speed.

It is not particularly hard to fly and has a good safety record. The airplane was very popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

It is not clear if this was a mechanical issue, but pilots are trained to fly straight ahead if they have an engine failure on takeoff.

Modern training stresses the risks of aggressive turning which can lead to a wing stall and spin.

The layout of the airport is very unforgiving in this way. If taking off to the north, there’s a berm, a fence, the highway, and then trees.

NTSB determines cause of airplane accidents and those investigations typically take two years.

Driver should expect heavy delays in each direction of Route 50 in Bowie. Commuters are using the shoulder to get around the crash.

Police other drivers to avoid the area.

