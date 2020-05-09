Reports: Plymouth Rock vandalized with white paint

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police are investigating after Plymouth Rock was found splattered with white paint Friday morning, according to multiple news outlets.
Police Chief Michael Botieri told Plymouth/Wicked Local the damage was discovered just after midnight. No words or symbols were written on the rock. “It appears someone just threw a bucket of white paint,” Botieri said. “So far, it’s an isolated incident, the only monument damaged.”
Back in February, the historic landmark was vandalized with red spray paint. Police later connected the vandalism to a local teenager, news outlets report.
“Why? It’s just disheartening to see,” Nick Failla, Plymouth Superintendent of Parks told CBS Boston. “Because after February, when a lot of the monuments got hit, and now it’s happening again.”
The town of Plymouth recently celebrated the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Pilgrims in 1620.
- 1-year-old boy from Tampa dies in crash in Alligator Alley, driver and 5 other passengers injured
- IHME model projects more than 26,000 COVID-19 deaths in Florida by Jan. 1
- 5 people, 4 dogs and 1 RV: Tampa Bay family takes their home on the road
- Man accused of pushing wife into traffic on I-75 now wanted for attempted murder
- Hair salon told it can't advertise for 'happy' stylist because that discriminates against unhappy people
- What happened to Jabez Spann? $50K offered for information
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter