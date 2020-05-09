Reports: Plymouth Rock vandalized with white paint

This is the second time this year the historic landmark has been vandalized.

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police are investigating after Plymouth Rock was found splattered with white paint Friday morning, according to multiple news outlets.

Police Chief Michael Botieri told Plymouth/Wicked Local the damage was discovered just after midnight. No words or symbols were written on the rock. “It appears someone just threw a bucket of white paint,” Botieri said. “So far, it’s an isolated incident, the only monument damaged.”

Back in February, the historic landmark was vandalized with red spray paint. Police later connected the vandalism to a local teenager, news outlets report.

“Why? It’s just disheartening to see,” Nick Failla, Plymouth Superintendent of Parks told CBS Boston. “Because after February, when a lot of the monuments got hit, and now it’s happening again.”

The town of Plymouth recently celebrated the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Pilgrims in 1620.

