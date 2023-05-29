CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was pulled from his car in the Humble Channel Monday night after a crash sent it airborne and over a bridge, officials with Nueces County ESD2 said.
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. near Red Dot Pier on Highway 358 westbound. Officials said the driver of the car that went into the water was rescued by a fire department boat and rushed to a hospital.
There is no word on his condition.
Tuesday morning, Nueces County ESD2 and the Corpus Christi Police Department Dive Team were able to pull the car out of the water.
