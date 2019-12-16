An unnamed person was found dead in a port-a-potty near M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday in Baltimore, police confirmed to USA Today and the Baltimore Sun.

While the Baltimore Ravens play at the stadium, the incident did not occur during a public event. The last time the Ravens played there was on Thursday, Dec. 12 against the New York Jets. USA Today reports that the body was that of a 26-year-old man.

Police told the Baltimore Sun that the body had been taken to the State Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. A cause of death has not yet been released, and the man has not been identified.

RELATED: Drew Brees chasing NFL history again in prime time

RELATED: Report: Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't plan to ask for trade, unhappy with Browns offense

This is the second time this year that a person has been found dead inside a port-a-potty near the stadium. In February, a man died after trying to escape from a burning port-a-potty near the stadium. He died by the time medical teams arrived. Police told the Baltimore Sun at the time that the incident did not appear to be criminal in nature.