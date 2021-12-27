Police investigate video of person threatening to 'assassinate the Queen'

A 19-year-old arrested on Christmas Day with a crossbow within the grounds of Windsor Castle is believed to be the man in the video.

LONDON, UK — British police say they are investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the person can be heard saying in the video. “It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race.

The Sun said the video was sent from the person's Snapchat account at 8:06 a.m. on Christmas Day — just minutes before a 19-year-old was arrested within the grounds of Windsor Castle after a security breach took place.

Officers found a crossbow after searching the man. Police said the man is in custody under the Mental Health Act.