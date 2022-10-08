IACS confirmed for 13News the dog, named Deron, was adopted on July 28.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is assisting IMPD in investigating a dog that was hung and stabbed Aug. 6 at a home on the city's east side.

(WARNING: The information below is graphic and may be difficult for some to read.)

Police responded to a report of a dog being tortured at a home in the 700 block of North Bosart Avenue, near Emerson Avenue and Michigan Street, shortly after 3 p.m.

According to court documents, the person who initially called 911 told dispatchers they saw their neighbors put the dog in a trash can.

Court documents say an officer arrived and looked in a trash can outside of a home, near an alley. The officer saw a large, gray trash bag, so he opened it and saw another trash bag, which had blood on it. After opening a few more trash bags within one another, the officers found a dead dog with a leash around its neck.

According to court documents, the officer saw Sierra Makin and Denita Hughes trying to clean up blood on the front porch of the home and told them to get off the porch to stop further destruction of evidence.

Court documents say Makin tried to slam the door shut to avoid arrest, but the officer went inside, where he saw a man in the home, later identified as Zech Thomsen, who was yelling profanities at the officer. Then, Makin allegedly hit the officer in the face and continued to try to resist arrest.

Another officer arrived and tried to help control Makin. Then, court documents say Makin bit one of the officer's arms and tried to run away.

According to court documents, Thomsen hit one of the officers in the back of the head, but the officer was able to put Thomsen in handcuffs.

Court documents say Makin was then placed in handcuffs but continued to try to harm one of the officers by digging her nails into his right hand.

Police then spoke with witnesses on the phone, who claim they saw a man holding a knife while the dog was hanging from the front porch by a leash. The witness told police the man stabbed the dog and then placed a trash bag over the dog's head. The witness said three people were outside watching as the man stabbed, suffocated and tortured the dog.

Another witness told police they saw a man stabbing a dog that was hanging by its neck on the front porch. According to court documents, the witness said another man told the witness to mind their own business.

Following the incident, police arrested Makin and Thomsen.

IACS was called to assist IMPD with the case. The organization confirmed to 13News the dog, named Deron, was adopted from IACS on July 28.

IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl released the following statement on the incident: