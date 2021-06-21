EAGAN, Minn. — Police say a group of juveniles lit a fireworks display inside an Eagan Hy-vee, causing a fire in the store.
According to the Eagan Police Department, a call came in at about 2:19 p.m. Monday. The caller said that the juveniles lit a fireworks display inside the store, causing a fire and "considerable smoke."
The Eagan Fire Department arrived to put out the flames. As of 4 p.m. Monday, police said crews were ventilating the smoke out of the store.
Police said the group was arrested about half a mile away from the store.
No one was injured. Officers said the store remains closed as crews investigate and clean up.
A spokesperson from Hy-Vee, Inc. said the company is referring inquiries about the fire to local police and fire departments.
"We are very fortunate that no one was injured in this incident," the spokesperson said.