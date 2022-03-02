Police: Naked man arrested after opening fire on Greyhound, killing person

Authorities say a 43-year-old woman was killed while four others, including an 11-year-old girl and a pregnant woman were injured.

OROVILLE, Calif. — Authorities say a 21-year-old man opened fire on a Greyhound bus, killing a 43-year-old woman and wounding four others before he was arrested, naked, inside a nearby Walmart.

The bus, which was headed for Los Angeles, stopped at a convenience store.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Thursday that Asaahdi Coleman started shooting randomly as people exited the bus. He said the man showed “what could best be described as paranoid behavior."

Officials said they recovered a dozen 9 mm bullet casings on the bus, which also had a bullet hole through the windshield.

In an update Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said at least 12 shots were fired and the four people wounded included an 11-year-old girl, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man.

Deputies added that Coleman was not in legal possession of the gun based on a prior charge from his youth.