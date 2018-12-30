Do you have crystal meth in your possession? Did you purchase it in Louisiana?
Well then it might be contaminated with the Zika Virus. But don't worry -- police there say they are willing to test your meth for free to make sure.
The Harahan Police Department made this announcement on a Facebook post. They're encouraging anyone who has crystal meth to bring it to their local police department for a free test.
If you're not comfortable going directly to the police station, then you can just simply make a phone call and "an officer will be glad to come to you and test your Meth in the privacy of your home."
"Please spread the word! We’re available 24/7/365. Be Safe!" the Facebook post concludes.
