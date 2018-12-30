Do you have crystal meth in your possession? Did you purchase it in Louisiana?

Well then it might be contaminated with the Zika Virus. But don't worry -- police there say they are willing to test your meth for free to make sure.

The Harahan Police Department made this announcement on a Facebook post. They're encouraging anyone who has crystal meth to bring it to their local police department for a free test.

If you're not comfortable going directly to the police station, then you can just simply make a phone call and "an officer will be glad to come to you and test your Meth in the privacy of your home."

Harahan Police Department WARNING: *** If you have recently purchased meth in any area of Louisiana it may be contaminated with the Zika Virus. Please bring all of it to your local Police Department and they will test it...

"Please spread the word! We’re available 24/7/365. Be Safe!" the Facebook post concludes.

