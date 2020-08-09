Veteran officer dies after trying to pull woman from rushing water

He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

BRIDGETON, N.J. — Police in New Jersey are mourning a fallen officer who died Sunday morning after trying to rescue a woman from rushing water.

Sean Peek was a 15-year veteran of the Bridgeton Police Department. The 49-year-old was found unresponsive at his home. And, while his official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy report, it follows a life-saving effort just hours earlier.

Investigators say Peek was working earlier when he was dispatched to a report of somebody striking an ambulance around 1:30 a.m. at a satellite station of the Bridgeton Fire Department. When he got there, he saw a woman running in the woods and either fall or jump into the nearby Cohansey River.

"Sean made a decision as would any officer and entered to water in attempt to pull the person from the running waters no matter what the circumstances,” Chief Michael A. Gaimari Sr. wrote in a news release.

While the woman eventually made it across the river, Officer Peek struggled to get back to shore because he was still wearing all his police gear. Responding officers helped get him out of the water and apprehended the 29-year-old woman.

Peek was treated at the scene and checked out at a local hospital before being released and relieved for the day. But, sadly, he died after he got home.

“We are naturally devastated here at the department, Sean was a fine officer and a friend to all and always acted in an exemplary fashion when representing the department and the City of Bridgeton,” Chief Gaimari said.

Peek leaves behind a wife and an 8-year-old daughter.

The woman who was arrested was charged with burglarizing several city-owned buildings, including the fire department facility. She's accused of breaking several windows and damaging equipment. Investigators say she caused more than $1,000 in damage.

Officers identified her as Sarah Jeanne Davis, 29, of Canton, Conn. They say she was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

