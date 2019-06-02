MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed while serving a warrant on the city's south side.

The Journal Sentinel reports the officer was shot while executing a search warrant, and one person is in custody.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office says the officer was rushed to Froedtert Hospital and pronounced dead.

Fellow police officers are gathering at the medical facility, and a procession is planned from the hospital to the medical examiner's office downtown.

The death comes just six months after another Milwaukee officer, Michael Michalski, was fatally shot while trying to arrest a convicted felon wanted on drug and domestic violence offenses.

Related: 'Loved by everyone': Fallen Milwaukee Officer was popular figure

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.