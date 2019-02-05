BALTIMORE — An officer was shot in Baltimore County on Thursday.

Police responded to the 300 block of Linwood Ave. after a 9-1-1 call for a person with a gun inside the home. During the encounter, one officer was shot in the upper body, police said.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is currently in surgery.

According to police, officers found a deceased adult male inside the home. The man died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Both incidents surrounding the dead man and the injured officer are under investigation.

This is an ongoing information. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

