A police officer suffered "serious" injuries after being shot in Davis, Calf., on Thursday night, officials said.

The female officer, who was not identified, was responding to a three-car crash when shots rang out, a spokesman said. The officer was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, CBS affiliate KOVR reported.

Police are conducting a manhunt for a suspect. He was described as a man in his 20s, wearing a baseball cap, black jacket, blue or tan jeans, and black tactical boots.

Stay with WTSP.com for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.