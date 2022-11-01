2 police officers in stable condition after Newark shooting

The officers were being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital.

NEWARK, N.J. — Police in Newark, New Jersey were responding to a report of officers shot Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport.

Two officers were being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the Essex County prosecutor’s office. Details on the nature and extent of their injuries weren’t immediately available.

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching on top of and around the base of at least one multistory building. Police vehicles could be seen placed to block roads in the area.

Elijah Moore, who uses a wheelchair, was in his bedroom when he heard gunshots ring through his neighborhood. He immediately moved away from the window after hearing what he said were “a lot of shots,” possibly more than a dozen.

“I didn’t know what to do, if they were getting into my building,” said Moore, 33.

He turned on the television where he learned more about the shooting. His panic subsided minutes later, he said, when he saw police swarming his neighborhood.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he was monitoring “an unfolding situation in Newark,” but didn’t immediately share details.

“I am in touch with local authorities and the state is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe,” he said.