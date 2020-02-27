HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Donald Len Whybark is on their 'Most Wanted' list.

Police said Whybark is wanted for two counts of First Degree Burglary out of Missouri and possible felony charges out of Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office.

Whybark is a level three high-risk sex offender for a charge of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor in California. He is also known to abuse drugs and be violent with law enforcement, according to police.

Police said Whybark has family in Malvern, Arkadelphia, and Grant County. He has brown hair, blue eyes, weighs approximately 211 lbs, and stands approximately 5'6'' tall.

Police are warning the public to not approach Whybark if they see him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

