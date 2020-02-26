STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are searching for a 16-year-old Stockton girl who they say has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, February 18.

Desiree Ramirez was last seen leaving North Stockton High School at 3 p.m. on Feb. 18. A clothing description of what she was wearing that day is not known, and police say she does not have a cell phone.

Desiree is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5’2” tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and a light complexion.

She is considered to be “at-risk” due to her age and the length of time she has been missing, police said.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call Stockton Police at 209-937-7911.

Desiree Ramirez has been missing since Feb. 18, 2020.

Stockton Police Department

