MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. -- Polling places were closed and voters were being turned away as computer issues affected several polling locations early Tuesday morning across Arizona's Maricopa County, according to reports from voters.

Polling locations were open at 6 a.m. for voters to cast their vote in the Arizona primary election.

For the 2018 primary election there's more than 500 different voting sites in Maricopa County, including 40 locations which will let you cast a ballot regardless of where you live in the county.

Soon after polling locations opened, calls began coming into the 12 News newsroom from voters reporting computer issues.

What voters are saying

According to one caller, the polling place at 15th Avenue and Union Hills was having issues and no one was able to vote. The caller was reportedly told by a worker at that polling location that voting computers were delivered but not set up.

Reports of issues and voters being turned away Tuesday morning came from across the Valley from Chandler and Mesa to Scottsdale, Phoenix and Laveen.

Callers reported tech issues at the Burton Barr Library, Kyrene/Guadalupe, and Val Vista/Main Street polling locations. One voter said the computers at the polling location at 42nd Street and Baseline were also not set up.

Many of those callers said polling places were not able to print ballots or that machine readers were not able to read printed ballots.

One Gilbert location kept doors locked until 7:45 a.m. while a polling crew worked on getting computers up and running, according to a voter.

After an hour and a half delay, the issues appeared to be resolved at the 15th Avenue/Union Hills and Burton Barr locations.

UPDATE Widespread reports of equipment problems at Maricopa County polling places when they opened at 6 a.m. today for primary election, per #12News. Problems appear to be easing. Waiting for update from @RecorderFontes office. https://t.co/OhRGcR7wQU — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) August 28, 2018

However, several voters reported having to vote on provisional ballots at the Burton Barr location.

This from @SteveFarleyAZ spox more than 2 hours after primary polls opened at downtown Phoenix main library, popular spot to vote. #CountMyVote https://t.co/IDoaPbdp0j — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) August 28, 2018

County Recorder Adrian Fontes said four polling locations were still experiencing issues and "not up," as of 10 a.m.

Those four sites, according to Fontes, are:

• New River (Daisy Mountain Fire Station)

• Cielo (Via Linda Senior Center)

• Lakeview (Lakeview Recreation Center)

• Palm Valley (Church of Jesus Christ of LDS)

What the county recorder's office is saying

County Recorder Adrian Fontes blamed the issue on a contractor that didn't hire enough technicians.

"During this election, we employed a contractor to help us do some stuff and deploy some resources," Fontes said during a news briefing Tuesday morning. "Unfortunately, that contractor doesn't appear to have deployed the amount of resources necessary to get us to where we needed to go."

The county recorder's officer had a contract to have 103 technicians running around the county Monday to help set up at voting sites, but Fontes said they only got about 73 technicians.

Fontes said Monday night the office had to "train even up to some of our senior staff to do that job that the contractor was supposed to be doing and we're working through those issues as well." This includes Fontes' chief of staff, deputy chief of staff and communications director.

According to Fontes, "almost ever single one of the issues" the recorder's offices has had to deal with Tuesday "has to do directly with" the contractor.

He said legal action against the contractor is a possibility.

Fontes said there hasn't been any issues at the county's Bonus Voting Centers.

WATCH: Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes addresses voting issues Tuesday

A repeat of 2016?

Voters in Maricopa County are far too familiar with voting issues.

In the 2016 presidential preference election thousands of voters waited hours to cast ballots. Lines were wrapped around polling places all over the county around the clock.

The issue? Voter turnout in Maricopa County was bigger than in prior years, yet voters had fewer polling places. In 2016, only 60 polling places were open, versus 200 in 2012.

Former County Recorder Helen Purcell came under fire for the issues and would eventually conceded the race for re-election to Adrian Fontes later that year.

