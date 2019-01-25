Pope Francis has denounced those who would build walls and sow fear about strangers as he opened a global youth rally by urging the next generations to build bridges of understanding and encounter instead.

Francis deviated from his prepared remarks Thursday to praise the estimated 250,000 young people, many waving their national flags, for coming together even though they speak different languages and hail from different cultures.

He said: "These builders of walls that sow fear are looking to divide people and box them in." It was a clear reference to the proposed border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

He asked the crowd: "What do you want to be?" The crowd chanted back "Builders of bridges."

RELATED: President Trump has a new slogan for the border wall