VATICAN CITY – He’s become known as one of the most accessible pontiffs in history, but one woman clearly got carried away on New Year’s Eve as Pope Francis greeted a large group of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square.
The pope reached out to touch a little girl’s hand, and as he turned to walk away, a woman grabbed his arm and forcefully pulled him toward her.
The 83-year-old pontiff appeared to wince in pain – then he slapped her on the hand and freed himself from her grip.
He appeared to scold her with a scowl on his face, but it’s unclear what he said.
His security guards were several steps behind him.
You can watch the video here:
This was not the first time someone yanked the pope's arm.
During a 2016 visit to Mexico, CBS News reported someone grabbed his sleeve and pulled him onto a man in a wheelchair.
The pope shouted "Don't be selfish" in Spanish and moved on.
RELATED: Pope removes shroud of secrecy from clergy sex abuse cases
RELATED: Pope says Nativity scenes should go in town squares, schools
RELATED: Pope in Hiroshima: Use and possession of atom bomb ‘immoral;’ world must rethink reliance on nuke power
What other people are reading right now:
- Terrifying video shows Tampa doctor save dog from being strangled by an elevator
- March planned for 70-year-old woman tased by deputy
- Greyhound to offer free bus rides homes for runaway kids and teens
- Disney offers Florida residents 4-day tickets for $49 per day
- New Year's Eve events across Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter