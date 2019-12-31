VATICAN CITY – He’s become known as one of the most accessible pontiffs in history, but one woman clearly got carried away on New Year’s Eve as Pope Francis greeted a large group of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

The pope reached out to touch a little girl’s hand, and as he turned to walk away, a woman grabbed his arm and forcefully pulled him toward her.

The 83-year-old pontiff appeared to wince in pain – then he slapped her on the hand and freed himself from her grip.

He appeared to scold her with a scowl on his face, but it’s unclear what he said.

His security guards were several steps behind him.

You can watch the video here:

This was not the first time someone yanked the pope's arm.

During a 2016 visit to Mexico, CBS News reported someone grabbed his sleeve and pulled him onto a man in a wheelchair.

The pope shouted "Don't be selfish" in Spanish and moved on.

