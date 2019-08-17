PORTLAND, Ore. — A rally of right-wing groups in downtown Portland on Saturday was mostly peaceful as Portland police were able to keep large groups of right-wing and left-wing protesters away from each other.

"The End of Domestic Terrorism" rally started at 11 a.m. at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland.

Once the main rally was over, there were isolated confrontations between individuals but no mass displays of violence.

Portland police said at least 13 people were arrested.

The dueling demonstrations garnered national attention, including from President Donald Trump on Saturday morning. The president mentioned Portland in a tweet prior to the start of the rally, calling out left-wing Antifa and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

"Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an "ORGANIZATION OF TERROR." Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!" Trump tweeted.

The rally was reportedly organized by Joe Biggs, a former InfoWars staffer, and Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group. The Associated Press reported other far-right groups were expected to be in Portland.

RELATED: What to know about Saturday’s protests in Portland

At least one counter-protest, organized by Rose City Antifa, was planned.

RELATED: 'You want to be hateful? Stay home': Coalition calls for peace ahead of planned Saturday dueling protests

Leading up to the protests Mayor Wheeler said that the police response on Saturday would be "on a scale that this city hasn’t seen in years." He said he directed Portland police "to use whatever means necessary and to amass whatever resources necessary to ensure public safety and to uphold the law."

Live updates

Follow the latest updates on KGW's Twitter feed, as well as the Twitter feeds for KGW reporters Christine Pitawanich and Tim Gordon.

9:50 a.m.: A prayer service at Waterfront Park early Saturday morning has attracted a group of people as police across the street are on standby in anticipation of Saturday's planned protests. Some people in the group are holding anti-Trump signs, and counter-protesters and Antifa groups are gathered outside Waterfront Park.

10:57 a.m.: A large group of protesters wearing red hats and waving American flags has gathered on the Morrison Bridge and is attempting to cross. Police officers initially block the protesters from crossing but are now allowing them to pass and move into Waterfront Park.

11:15 a.m.: Portland police report that officers have seized weapons from multiple groups at the rally, including bear spray, shields, and metal and wooden poles.

11:39 a.m.: During an interview on CNN, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler responds to Donald Trump's Saturday morning tweet in which the president calls out Antifa and the Portland mayor. "It's not helpful. This is a potentially dangerous and volatile situation," Wheeler says.

11:42 a.m.: Portland police have reopened the Hawthorne Bridge momentarily to allow a group of right-wing protesters to cross to the east side of the Willamette River. Now that the group has crossed, police are closing the bridge again. This is being done "to ensure [the] safety of participants who wanted to leave the demonstration," police report.

11:49 a.m.: Portland police detain a person under the Morrison Bridge after telling people to stay out of the street.

12:10 p.m.: A counter-protester gets into the middle of the right-wing group, but police remove him quickly.

12:18 p.m.: The main groups of left-wing and right-wing protesters are now separated on either ends of the Hawthorne Bridge after Portland police earlier reopened the bridge momentarily to let the right-wing group cross the bridge. The left-wing group is now trying to cross the bridge, but police have blocked it.

12:20 p.m.: KGW's Tim Gordon interviews protest organizer Joe Biggs, who flew in from Florida to lead today's rally. Biggs says he organized the protest and flew out here because "Portland is my city, too."

12:28 p.m.: The crowd at the east end of the Hawthorne Bridge, where the right-wing protesters are gathered, is starting to thin out, according to KGW's Tim Gordon. KGW News partner The Oregonian shares a photo of right-wing protesters getting onto buses.

1:02 p.m.: Portland police announce they've made at least three arrests during the protests.

1:03 p.m.: Portland police announce a group of left-wing protesters is marching eastbound on the Burnside Bridge. Police have stopped traffic for safety, and are advising those walking in the street on the bridge to return to the sidewalk or be arrested. The group is moving from the bridge to southbound on Southeast Martin Luther King Boulevard and blocking traffic, police say.

1:40 p.m.: Left-wing protesters find a bus carrying right-wing protesters as it's coming off the Morrison Bridge. The protesters hit and kick the bus repeatedly and then chase it through the streets.

1:45 p.m.: A wounded protester is taken away by police at Southwest Harvey Milk Street and Naito Parkway. It's unclear what led to the person's injuries. According to Portland police, "officers came upon an injured individual" in the area. It's unclear if they're referring to the wounded person who was taken away by police.

2:17 p.m.: Police respond to two people who were in a fight near Battleship Oregon Memorial Marine Park, KGW's Christine Pitawanich reports. Two men were maced and threw punches before police arrived.

2:25 p.m.: A woman is arrested for not following police orders. KGW's Tim Gordon reports she was drowning out Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, who showed up at the demonstrations one day after being arrested for a felony riot charge related to a brawl between clashing protesters on May Day.

Most of the right-wing demonstrators have left at this point.

2:25 p.m.: A contingent of protesters remain at Waterfront Park, although traffic is still getting by on Naito Parkway.

2:30 p.m.: In a video update, Portland police says at least four people have been arrested.

2:49 p.m.: Protesters remain in the area of Waterfront Park, some blocking a nearby street, according to police.

3:04 p.m.: At least one person is detained at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Oak Street.

3:21 p.m.: Portland police said at least 13 people have been arrested. They also report at least four people have been evaluated by medics.

3:33 p.m.: Portland police said plastic water bottles are being thrown at them by protesters. KGW's Christine Pitawanich reports the remaining protesters are mostly left-wing.

3:56 p.m.: A group of protesters sit in the street near Pioneer Courthouse Square.

4:12 p.m.: As demonstrators continue to march in the streets, Portland police say the protest has become a civil disturbance.