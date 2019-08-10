SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With windy, dry weather in the forecast, California utilities are considering shutting off power to more than 900,000 customers to try to prevent wildfires ignited by electrical equipment.

PG&E said, based on the current forecasted conditions, Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) will be implemented in 34 counties all over the state impacting more than 800,000 customers. This is all in an effort to avoid sparking more deadly, destructive wildfires. The anticipated power shutoff start time from PG&E is just after Wednesday midnight.

Michael Lewis, senior vice president of PG&E's electric operations, said it could take "several days to fully restore power after the weather passes and safety inspections are completed."

Windy conditions are expected to last through midday Thursday.

Southern California Edison's website showed Tuesday that more than 106,000 customers in parts of eight counties could face power cuts.

The largest numbers of potentially affected SoCal Edison customers are in Los Angeles County and to the east in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Also under consideration are areas to the west in Ventura County and to the north in Kern, Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties.

Carley Gomez, meteorologist for ABC10, said Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service upgraded their Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning.

"This is the most intense warning issued for fire danger," Gomez said, adding strong winds out of the Northeast could reach as high as 50 mph. "The areas of most concern are the Foothills of the Sierra and the coastal ranges, including areas of Napa and Sonoma. Dry grass and vegetation combined with the strong winds could cause fires to spread rapidly."

READ MORE PG&E CONTENT:

PG&E said the main period of fire risk could start early Wednesday morning through midday on Thursday.

Potential counties that could be impacted by the shutoffs:

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

Contra Costa

El Dorado

Glenn

Humboldt

Kern

Lake

Marin

Mariposa

Mendocino

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

San Joaquin

San Mateo

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Shasta

Sierra

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Tehama

Trinity

Tuolumne

Yolo

Yuba

PG&E offers a tool that allows people to find out if a public safety shutoff would impact their area by entering their zip code.

Scott McLean, a spokesperson for Cal Fire, said that they should know specifics of where more engines and crews will be moved to by Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

"Things are still very fluid," McLean said.

He added that in the areas where there are Red Flag Warnings, firefighters and logistical staff are working overtime for the forecasted extreme fire weather.

Cal Fire also wants to remind residents they are not involved in the decision of turning power on or off. Cal Fire will only request a power shutoff if firefighters are battling an active fire near power lines.

Tap here to see the current PG&E power shutoffs map.

Because of the high number of people potentially impacted, PG&E tweeted their website was operating either slowly, or not loading at all for some people, due to high traffic.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter