Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both top $400 million for third time

The last time both Powerball and Mega Millions had jackpots above $400 million simultaneously was back in October 2018.

Powerball and Mega Millions are both kicking off 2021 with some big paydays up for grabs.

For only the third time in history, the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have topped $400 million at the same time.

The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize is 1-in-292,201,338. That sounds rough, but consider this: the odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1-in-9.2 quintillion (if you flip a coin on every game).

The odds of winning the Mega Millions grand prize is 1 in 302,575,350.

So overall, you have pretty low odds of winning either jackpot. In fact, here are three things that are much more likely to happen compared to the slim chances of winning the lottery.

According to CDC numbers, you are about 30,000 times more likely to get injured in your bathroom, a 1 in 10 thousand chance, compared to winning the Mega Millions jackpot. National Weather Service Data shows you're about 250 times more likely to be struck by lightning this year with odds of 1 in 1,171,000. A "Jaws" scenario, or death by shark attack, is 80 times more likely according to the Florida Shark Museum with odds of about 1 in 3,748,067.