You didn't win the $427M Powerball jackpot last night

WASHINGTON — Nobody took home Powerball's $427 million jackpot Saturday, continuing a more than two-month streak without a grand prize winner. The Powerball jackpot has grown to $440 million for the next drawing on Monday night.

One ticketholder in Iowa, however, will still be waking up to a lifechanging sum. Powerball says a ticket sold in the state matched all five white balls but not the Powerball, winning $2 million.

The lottery game hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 19, when a winning ticket for $252 million was sold in Ohio. Players who match all five white balls and the Powerball can win the grand prize total, paid out over 29 years, or choose the cash option, which is an estimated $230.5 million for Saturday's drawing.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 6/24/23?

The winning numbers were 2-38-44-50-62, Powerball 19. The Power Play was 3x.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

