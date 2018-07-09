Metro Nashville police still are searching for a man who raped and robbed a pregnant woman in her apartment before she was able to escape by jumping from a third-floor window.

MNPD tweeted on Friday that the victim's car, which the suspect drove off in on Wednesday, had been recovered from an apartment complex on Hickory Hollow Place.

Police had reported Thursday afternoon they were searching for another vehicle, a Dodge Avenger. It was found later in the day, but MNPD indicated later that evening that the vehicle in question was determined not to have been involved in the crimes.

BREAKING: The 2011 Toyota Camry belonging to Wed's rape victim was recovered a short time ago from an apartment complex on Hickory Hollow Place. Thank; you to the citizens who noticed it and called. Investigation remains active. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 7, 2018

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was resting in her apartment in the 700 block of Bell Road when police report that she heard noises outside her apartment.

Soon after, police reported, a stranger entered her bedroom armed with a knife from the victim's own kitchen.

"He demanded money and told her not to run," a release from MNPD stated.

The suspect raped the victim and took items from her purse, the release stated.

Escape out the window

"During her struggle with the attacker, the victim managed to hit him over the head with a bottle, which caused him to leave the room," according to police. "She then used the knife that he left behind to slash the screen and jumped out of the bedroom window."

The victim was seriously injured in the jump and she remained hospitalized on Thursday evening. Police report she was in stable condition.

Surveillance footage at the apartment complex confirmed the times of the assault, police say.

Neighbor called police

Officers responded to the call around 5 p.m. Wednesday after the victim was able to flag down a neighbor to call police.

Anyone with information about the suspect, is asked to immediately contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Reach Mariah Timms at mtimms@tennessean.com or 615-259-8344 and on Twitter @MariahTimms.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved