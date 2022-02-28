How to watch President Joe Biden's State of the Union

President Biden will address a Joint Session of Congress at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to address Congress in his first State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

The speech, which often serves as a touchstone for the nation's progress, comes as the president is being forced to recalibrate his ambitions and confront new crises, most recently the expanding Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The speech could provide him with an opportunity to reset after a difficult first year in the White House. Traditionally, State of the Union speeches focus on domestic issues, like infrastructure plans, inflation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, Biden could also use this one to outline the stakes of the crisis happening internationally.

When is the State of the Union address?

Where can I watch the State of the Union live?

You can watch President Biden's speech and the Republican response live on 10 Tampa Bay and live stream the events on our app, Facebook and YouTube pages.