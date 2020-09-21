President Trump calls 2 Los Angeles deputies hurt in apparent ambush shooting

A 24-year-old male deputy has been released from the hospital but has "a long road to recovery."

LOS ANGELES — Two California deputies who were critically injured in what was described as an ambush shooting received a phone call from President Donald Trump last week.

The 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy continue to recover after they were shot Sept. 12 while sitting in their patrol car at a Compton Metro rail station. Video showed a person approached the car and shoot through a passenger-side window.

The man since has been released from the hospital but has "a long road to recovery," the sheriff said.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Transit Services Bureau posted on Facebook both deputies got a call from the president.

"This week #potus45 @realdonaldtrump called both of our deputies to check on their spirits, wish them a speedy recovery and remind them that the #american people are behind them and that the coward that harmed them will be brought to #justice!!"

At least $225,000 is being offered by several organizations to anyone that has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspected shooter. People can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers.

