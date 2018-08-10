ORLANDO, Fla. -- President Donald Trump defended his Supreme Court pick and called the accusations against him "false" during a speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual convention,

Trump defended Brett Kavanaugh, who was confirmed and sworn into the Supreme Court on Saturday. The president said "it was very, very unfair what happened to him; false charges, false accusations...brought about by people who are evil."

The 50-48 Senate vote to confirm Kavanaugh capped a national controversy after allegations emerged that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted women 30 years ago. Those accusations -- which Kavanaugh emphatically denied -- turned a routine political struggle into a nationwide conversation on victims' rights and personal attacks on SCOTUS nominees.

Trump said in his speech to IACP that Kavanaugh is "supremely qualified" and will be a "faithful defender of the rule of law."

He talked about his decision to nominate Kavanaugh, calling the father of two a "flawless person...the best student, the best scholar...with an incredible record over many years."

Trump didn't mention Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford by name, but he called the sexual assault allegations "horrible statements that were totally untrue."

More than a week after Ford alleged Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when they were teens, Ford testified Sept. 27 before the Senate Judiciary Committee to detail what she claimed happened. Following her testimony, the FBI launched a weeklong investigation into Kavanaugh.

On Saturday, Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th Supreme Court justice.

Ending his bit on Kavanaugh, Trump thanked Republican senators who "fought so hard for this."

"We don't give up," Trump said. "He is going to be a great Supreme Court justice."

