MIAMI — President Donald Trump is planned to speak this afternoon at Florida International University in Miami.

The president is expected to speak about the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and reaffirm his support for interim president Juan Guaidó. According to the White House, the president will also speak on the "dangers of socialism," CBS Miami reported.

This is the president's first public event since he declared a national emergency to get funding for his long-sought border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Guaidó has been in a power struggle with embattled President Nicholas Maduro, who has refused to resign amid increasing pressure to give up power and let the country hold an election. CBS Miami reported Maduro has kept the support of the country's military, which is why he's maintained power in the country that's suffering from a financial and humanitarian crisis.

Trump's administration and 50 other nations have thrown support behind Guaidó, who's the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly. The Trump administration Guaidó the rightful president.

Earlier this month, Maduro accused the U.S. of preparing a coup in the South American country. The socialist leader has shown no signs of caving in and lashed out at European countries and the U.S., which also imposed sanctions on the country's oil exports.

Maduro told Spanish TV channel La Sexta earlier this month that Venezuela is being "threatened by the biggest powers in the world."

In a joint statement from Trump and Colombian President Ivan Duque, Trump said the U.S. and Colombia "will work with the Guaidó government to restore freedom, democracy, and prosperity to Venezuela." The statement also called Maduro the "illegitimate, former dictator of Venezuela."

Trump is expected to speak at 4 p.m. ET at FIU's main campus in Sweetwater.

