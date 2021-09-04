Here's why Prince Philip was not King Philip

Although he was married to the queen, Prince Philip not only did not have the title of king, his son had more royal privileges than him.

Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99.

Although Prince Philip was married to the queen, he never held the title of king. But his son, Prince Charles, is next in line to sit on the throne and will eventually become king.

Why did Philip not get the title of King? BBC News reports that in the United Kingdom, a woman who marries into the monarchy can obtain the title of queen. But men who marry the queen cannot be dubbed a king. The title of king is only for male sovereigns.

Prince Charles, his first-born child, Prince William, and William's first-born, Prince George, are all next in line of succession to the throne, which means -- barring an untimely death -- there will be at least three more generations of British kings after Elizabeth leaves the throne.