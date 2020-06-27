Princeton University removes Woodrow Wilson's name from public policy school

University leadership made the decision after convening a meeting on how the school could 'oppose racism.'

WASHINGTON — In a statement Saturday, Princeton University President Christopher L. Eisgruber announced that the university has voted to remove the name of the 28th president of the United States, Woodrow Wilson, from the School of Public and International Affairs and Wilson College.

Eisgruber said, "the trustees concluded that Woodrow Wilson’s racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students, and alumni must stand firmly against racism in all its forms."

According to Princeton's president, a group of student activists "occupied" Eisgruber's office back in November of 2015, and the board had previously considered the removal of Wilson's name then. Princeton formed the 10-member Wilson Legacy Review Committee and began to discuss the matter. Other changes were made, but Wilson's name remained on the building.

In the letter, Eisgruber said that after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Rayshard Brooks sparked protests around the country, this caused the committee to vote Friday to remove Wilson's name.

Princeton says that because of Wilson's segregationist policies, he is an "especially inappropriate namesake for a public policy school." The university, through the formed committee, want to work to name buildings after those who are considered more of a model for the students who study at the university.

As part of Princeton's goals in forming the Wilson Legacy Review Committee, the group has been tasked with accomplishing a list of items to encourage more racial justice. Part of the committee's goals include encouraging more students from underrepresented groups to pursue doctoral degrees, putting a greater focus on forgotten parts of Princeton's history, and diversifying campus art and iconography.

Eisgruber wrote that Wilson's policies regarding segregation and his racism were "significant and consequential even by the standards of his own time." Princeton's position is that his policies set America back. Eisgruber wrote that when Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck, killing him, "he might have assumed that the system would disregard, ignore, or excuse his conduct, as it had done in response to past complaints against him."