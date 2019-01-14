INDIANAPOLIS — A person caught smoking in a car with a child could one day be forced to pay thousands of dollars, if a proposed Indiana bill gets signed into law.

State Sens. Jim Merritt and Eddie Melton introduced the bill that would make smoking in a car with a child under the age of six years old a crime punishable by a $1,000 fine.

A third offense within a 12-month period would result in a $10,000 fine.

The bill has bipartisan authors, with Merritt a Republican and Melton a Democrat.

The American Nonsmokers' Rights Foundation lists nine states in which it is illegal to smoke with a child in a car, including Arkansas, California and Lousiana.

