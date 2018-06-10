Senators voting to eventually confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court were forced repeatedly to stop so that protesters could be cleared from the room.

The scene unfolded Saturday afternoon as Kavanaugh was officially being placed on the nation's highest court. Protesters could almost immediately be heard as Vice President Mike Pence oversaw the voting.

Before Pence called for the first vote, protesters began angrily yelling and were dragged out of the chamber by police.

“I do not consent,” a woman screamed more than a minute after she was taken away.

“I’m a mother,” one woman shouted.

“I’m a patriot,” another said.

Pence, who is also president of the Senate, had to ask the sergeant at arms to restore order in the gallery at least a half dozen times.

Outside the chamber, one woman’s cries of “rape” could be heard echoing down the hallway as plastic handcuffs were assembled by a dozen police.

The Women's March group took credit for the protests on Twitter as they were unfolding.

Our members are disrupting the Senate from the gallery right now. #CancelKavanaugh — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 6, 2018

Protestors in the gallery rose one by one, many of them wearing black, and began shouting. Some yelled: “Shame on you. Shame on You.”

Right before Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake voted in favor of Kavanaugh, one man stood up and shouted: “You are a coward Flake, a total coward.”

And when it came time for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, to vote, a protester yelled, “History is watching. We will not forget.” Manchin voted in favor of Kavanaugh.

Capitol Police escorted the protestors, many of them still yelling, out of the chamber.

