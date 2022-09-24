All of the arriving dogs and cats will be attending Lucky Dog Animal Rescue's adoption event Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at a Silver Spring PetSmart.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Dogs and cats from Puerto Rico will now have another shot at life near the nation's capital after Hurricane Fiona pummeled their home.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue and the Puerto Rico Alliance for Companion Animals evacuated a total of 30 animals from the destruction, including 20 dogs and 10 cats. The furry transplants were flown to Miami and then driven to Arlington by volunteers.

The pups and kitties finished their long journey around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"The timing for this transport has been a blessing," said Michelle Cintron, co-founder and vice president of the Puerto Rico Alliance for Companion Animals.

As a result of the move, the Puerto Rico alliance will now be able to begin repairing the facility, which is currently without running water and power.

"These animals were all rescued from the streets well before the hurricane hit, but their situation became perilous as blackouts, landslides and flooding made travel to their facility dangerous," said Mirah Horowitz, founder and executive director of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

All of the arriving dogs and cats will be attending Lucky Dog Animal Rescue's adoption event Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at a Silver Spring PetSmart located at 12020 Cherry Hill Road.