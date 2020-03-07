4.9-magnitude quake hits near Puerto Rico

No one has been reported hurt.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake has struck just southwest of Puerto Rico.

There were no reported casualties. The quake was felt across the U.S. territory and is the latest in a series of tremors that began in late December and have damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes.

Ángel Vázquez, who oversees the emergency management agency in Ponce, says a house collapsed in the town of Lajas. Officials say the house was empty and slated for demolition.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the latest quake struck 3 miles southeast of La Parguera.

